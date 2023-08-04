Public Procurement Commission Conducted Procurement Training at the Ministry of Public Service, Georgetown

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) once again collaborated with the Ministry of Public Service (MOPS) to train public servants from various ministries and government entities on public procurement procedures. The training was held over a period of two (2) days which commenced on July 27, 2023 and concluded July 28, 2023. The training was conducted at the Ministry of Public Service’s training facility located on the corner of Vlissengen Road and D’Urban Street, Georgetown.

Opening remarks were made by Manager, Training and Development of MOPS, Ms. Valencia Wren and Head of Operations of the PPC, Mr. Mervyn Chung.

Participants at the Procurement Training conducted by the Public Procurement Commission

This event was held as part of the Commission’s ongoing public awareness campaign to apprise stakeholders of the rules and procedures of the public procurement system so that they may better navigate, comply and benefit there from.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Cap. 1:01 to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” And, pursuant to S. 17(2)(c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the PPC is responsible for organising training seminars regarding procurements.

Presentations were delivered by officials from the PPC’s Operations Departments.

A total of 23 participants from 17 Procuring Entities, benefited from this training which covered topics such as:

 the Public Procurement Commission – who we are and what we do,

 the legislative framework

 the public procurement process,

 strategic planning,

 preparing procurement plans

 tender openings

 thresholds

 evaluation and, complaints and debarment processes.

The training empowered participants with information to improve the procurement system within their organizations. Entities seeking more information may contact the PPC on telephone numbers (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or via email at operations@ppc.org.gy

