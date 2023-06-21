Public works ministry calls on drivers to desist from damaging public property  

The Ministry of Public Works has noted with much concern the irresponsible and criminal manner in which the roads are being used daily. Recently, we have had an overwhelming number of reports of drivers using road shoulders, cycle paths and pedestrian walkways as driving lanes, in addition to vehicles damaging guard rails and road signs.

These unlawful practices must stop immediately.

With respect to driving on the road shoulders, in addition to breaking the law, this practice is very dangerous, as it increases the risk of accidents since it eliminates the opportunity for other vehicles to access the shoulders in the event of an emergency.

These practices also impede pedestrian movements and thus expose them to collision with vehicles.

Further, blockage of the road shoulder can impede emergency vehicles and delay help reaching those who may urgently need it.

The Ministry, therefore, calls on the general public, especially drivers, to use the road shoulders ONLY in the event of an emergency, as these were designed to allow emergency vehicles a safe pass when there is congestion on the roadway. Persons are reminded that the blatant disregard and defiance of traffic rules and regulations can result in them being charged and placed before the courts.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

