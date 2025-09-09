Reflecting on Guyana’s push toward electric mobility on World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day 2025

As sustainable, low-carbon transportation opportunities expand locally, Guyana is investing in large-scale initiatives that aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and to encourage citizens to take advantage of the capacity-building programmes and the widescale socio-economic benefits offered by the country’s fast-growing electric mobility (e-mobility) landscape. These efforts are integral to a broader national vision, advanced by the Government of Guyana, to deliver clean and renewable energy solutions and modernize the transportation sector.

Today, on World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day, observed annually on September 9, the nation has an opportune moment to reflect on the rapid progress made over the past five years and the critical role that the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) plays in helping to build a sustainable, modern transportation system.

This robust transport system is characterized by strategic national investments in people-centred development policies and infrastructure that support both environmental goals and sustained economic growth. It is also designed to align with the goals of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, to provide clean and renewable energy, as well as promote alternative mobility solutions, and advance a cleaner, greener, low-carbon future for generations to come.

World EV Day aims to highlight the importance of transitioning to electric mobility and raise public awareness of its benefits through a global call to action to #DriveChange, which encourages policymakers, citizens, businesses, and thought leaders worldwide to unite in supporting this transition.

Today, Guyana joins the international community in observing the sixth annual World EV Day, a significant e-mobility campaign that provides an excellent opportunity for the nation to reaffirm its commitment to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles and supporting the shift toward a decarbonized society. After all, electric vehicles (EVs) represent a sustainable, safe, and modern mode of transportation, one that is not only environmentally responsible but also socially and economically viable for Guyana’s low-carbon future.

With over 280 electric vehicles now on the country’s roadways, the Government of Guyana has introduced a range of initiatives and policies aimed at facilitating the rapid shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

Through its implementing agency, the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), the Government is actively supporting the development of EV infrastructure. The GEA is mandated to manage and maintain six (6) publicly accessible EV charging stations in Regions 3, 4, and 6. These stations are strategically located at: Amazonia Mall, Providence, Giftland Mall, East Coast Demerara, S&R Parking Lot, Parika, Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Timehri, Little Rock Suites, New Amsterdam and outside of the GEA’s Head Office, Georgetown.

For fiscal support, electric vehicles (EVs), regardless of the power rating, attract zero rates of duty and taxes. Additionally, the annual write-down allowance applicable to all electric vehicles (EVs) has been increased to 50 percent, to encourage businesses to invest in eco-friendly vehicles.

To complement the ongoing development of EV infrastructure, the Government has also invested in human resource capacity.

In February 2025, the Just Energy Transition (JET) Seed Funding Initiative was launched in Guyana by the United Nations, with funding from the Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Fund. The initiative is being implemented with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) and Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), focused on enhancing sustainable development by promoting the transition to alternative clean energy and electric mobility. As part of the initiative, three solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be installed. Under the initiative, a technical training programme has been launched for electrical and mechanical technicians. The programme is designed to equip local professionals with the skills needed to support the repair and maintenance of EVs and the expansion of Guyana’s clean and renewable energy infrastructure. Participants will be trained to become certified trainers in Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance and Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Systems. The application deadline for the programme has been extended to September 19, 2025.

An additional 14 electric vehicle charging stations are being manufactured and will arrive in Guyana by December 2025, bringing the total number of public EV charging stations to 23.

Moreover, in July 2025, 27 auto electricians and mechanical technicians successfully completed the GEA’s fourth training programme for Electric Vehicle (EV) Maintenance and Repairs. The two-week training, held at the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre (MTVTC), is also part of the Agency’s ongoing efforts to enhance technical skills development and encourage sustainable transportation. The training was supported by the European Union (EU), as part of the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, which prioritizes investments in renewable energy in Latin America and the Caribbean. The activity in Guyana was facilitated under the Euroclima Programme, the EU’s flagship initiative to promote sustainable development and climate action. This programme is co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, as the implementing agency assigned to support this action in Guyana.

With this most recent cohort from the GEA’s training, a total of 77 auto electricians and mechanical technicians have now been trained to repair and maintain electric vehicles (EVs) in Guyana.

To foster private-public collaboration in advancing electromobility in Guyana, several EV ‘Show and Tell’ exhibitions have been held in Georgetown and Berbice. These events were hosted with the aim to provide an educational and interactive platform for electric vehicle (EV) auto dealers, owners, users, and the public to engage on key developments in the electric transportation industry. The exhibitions showcased the latest EV technologies, and highlighted various industry trends encompassing EV capabilities and battery range, cost-effectiveness, and maintenance, as well as the expansion and use of EV charging stations.

The current expansion of Guyana’s electric mobility industry underscores the country’s goal to transforming how energy is produced and used, as well as how transportation systems operate across the country. This ensures that clean and renewable energy remains a priority, supporting the gradual shift toward a modern low-carbon transportation system and national progress in the transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

On this World EV Day, Guyana will continue to invest in national initiatives that encourage people to adopt electric vehicles (EVs). The country will also create Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities to equip the local workforce to meet the demands of the growing electric mobility landscape with the goal of fostering a low-carbon future for the benefit of all.