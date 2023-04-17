Region Nine residents to benefit from four more telemedicine sites

Persons residing in communities in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are set to benefit from four more telemedicine sites this year, which will help to transform the delivery of healthcare services.

Through the technologically advanced facilities, Georgetown-based doctors and specialists will be able to provide real-time care to residents in need.

During the launch of the biomedical programme on Friday, Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony emphasised that the programme will be expanded this year, as a result of its successes and the advantages of integrating technology into health services.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony during the launch of the telemedicine programme in Gunns Village

“We’re adding 15 more sites. We’ll be putting four in Region One, four in Region Seven, four in Region Eight, four more in Region Nine so that we’re increasing that complement,” Dr Anthony highlighted.

In December 2022, telemedicine sites were launched in four remote communities in Region Nine.

These communities include Masakenari (Gunns Village), Nappi, Parikwarinau, and Yupukari.

Health worker assisting a patient at the telemedicine site in Region Nine

Stressing the importance of providing training programmes for persons to maintain medical equipment, the health minister said, “To maintain the computers, the connectivity, and some of the internet-enabled devices, we need people who understand how to fix these things and maintain them.”

Additionally, Dr Anthony noted, “We will need some technicians in the area of digital health. That’s a different course that we will have to run and we will have to look for suitable partners who can help us in doing that.”

For the purpose of implementing the telemedicine programme in remote hinterland communities, the government has set aside about $1.8 billion in this year’s budget.

This is in keeping with President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of developing a world-class healthcare system in the country, while utilising technology.

