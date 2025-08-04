Region Six’s best, brightest years ahead under President Ali’s leadership

-Dr Ashni Singh tells residents of New Amsterdam

Delivering a speech interrupted by frequent bouts of applause during a public meeting in New Amsterdam, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, predicted that 2025 will be a historic year because the residents of New Amsterdam will give the People’s Progressive Party Civic a clear mandate.

He pointed out that New Amsterdam’s and Region Six’s best and brightest years will be the next five years that lie ahead, citing President Irfaan Ali’s visionary leadership and the tremendous development taking place in the Region.

Dr. Singh reminded residents that throughout the town’s history, even though the People’s National Congress (PNC) has always received the majority of votes since Independence, the party has neglected the town.

He also recalled that following the People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C’s) assumption of office in 1992, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam received its first visit by a sitting President, President Jagdeo.

“Let’s be frank- from the time New Amsterdam was a town, throughout the years, 1966 all the way to 1992, what did we have in Guyana? In New Amsterdam? You had the PNC in Government at the national level and at the local level, so there was nothing stopping the PNC from bringing development to New Amsterdam”, he said.

He added, “For that whole period, from the time Guyana became Independent to 1992, the people of New Amsterdam were neglected and pauperised. You know that! You know that instead of bringing development to New Amsterdam, what the PNC did was to bring destruction and suffering”.

“And then in 1992, the PPP/C party came into Government and from our position in Central Government, we tried our best to bring development to New Amsterdam,” the Minister told residents, many of them showing their approval with a loud round of applause.

Minister Singh reminded residents that major development in the town commenced during the period the PPP/C entered office.

“There was that first old new Amsterdam hospital which was in a state of dilapidation and collapse by the time the PPP/C came into government, then that new New Amsterdam hospital that was built, was not built by the PNC, it was built by the PPP/C when President Jagdeo was in office and it served the people of New Amsterdam very well for many years, but we recognize now that it has now outlived its usefulness and there is the need now for a new hospital”, Minister Singh added.

He then alluded to the period that the PNC, as APNU returned to Government in 2015 and once again controlled both the Central Government and the municipality for five years.

“And what did they do for the people of New Amsterdam? Absolutely nothing! It was a dark time, a time of disaster, destruction and sufferation! Where can you find a single project of any consequence in New Amsterdam that APNU did for the people of New Amsterdam during those five years? Not one! Did they build a health centre? Not one! Did they build a school? Not one! Did they build a road? Well, we hear they built a quarter road. They didn’t even build one road. They built a quarter road,” he said, again to loud approving applause.

Dr Singh said further, “And the people of New Amsterdam who gave them a majority on the city council, you know how APNU repaid the people of New Amsterdam? By doing nothing to improve people’s lives. That is why the people of New Amsterdam today are giving APNU the boot! They are kicking them out. That is why in 2020 the people of New Amsterdam came together with the rest of Guyana and said, ‘we do not want APNU in Government ever again! That is what heralded the return of the People’s Progressive Party and the assumption of office by President Irfaan Ali due to the dismal track record of the PNC.’ The people of New Amsterdam gave a clear message because in the 2023 local government elections, guess what happened? The PPP doubled its number of seats in New Amsterdam. The people of New Amsterdam spoke, and they said to the PPP/C ‘We want you to double your representation,” he explained.

“And next time around, the PPP/C will win New Amsterdam on September 1, 2025! And then we will win New Amsterdam at the next local government elections by an even bigger number,” the Minister predicted as he outlined the transformation taking place in New Amsterdam and Region Six under the PPP/C, including several new roads constructed.

He pointed out that the days when young children had to wear long boots or take off their school boots to walk barefoot in muddy areas are over because the PPP/C under President Irfaan Ali has built concrete roads and will continue to build more where needed.

The minister said that this transformation taking place is not only confined to roads.

“It can also be found in homes, as more than any other time in the history of our country, the people of New Amsterdam are being given opportunities to improve their lives”, he said.

Here, he alluded to the Government’s construction of a brand-new world-class hospital currently underway in the Region.

He urged that they process for a moment what this means.

“It doesn’t only mean that you will have access to world-class health care, but what else does it mean? It means that apart from the fact that you don’t have to run to Georgetown anymore, it means that right there at that hospital, almost 800 new jobs will be created for people of New Amsterdam. Every hospital needs doctors, specialists, nurses, lab technicians, chemists, ambulance drivers, porters, and electricians. clerks, receptionists, security personnel. Who else will be taking up those jobs than the young people of New Amsterdam?” he explained.

The minister then took the opportunity to outline several other developments taking place in the region for the benefit of residents, including those in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam and further afield.

He highlighted a new nursing school that will train people, ensuring a job at the new hospital once they finish their training.

He mentioned the development in Palmyra, including the new stadium, hotels, malls, and large commercial and residential areas.

“And guess what? When 15,000 people come from all over the world and all over Guyana to watch cricket at Palmyra, the people of New Amsterdam will laugh because they can walk to cricket and walk back home. When 15,000 persons come to watch cricket or come to watch a concert, or come to participate in some activity that is taking place there, where will the visitors stay? They will stay in the New Amsterdam hotels. Where will they eat? In the new Amsterdam restaurants. How will they move around? They will take New Amsterdam buses, hire cars and taxis. Where will they shop? In the New Amsterdam shops and in the New Amsterdam markets,” he added.

Dr Singh noted that all this development taking place will completely transform the economy in New Amsterdam and Region Six.

The minister mentioned President Ali’s plans to build a second gas pipeline at the Berbice River, which will lead to industrial development in Region Six and create thousands of jobs for the people of Berbice.

“We are training you right here in Berbice since the National Oil and Gas Institute is in Port Mourant, and the technical institutes are being upgraded, brand new technical and vocational training institutes are being built. We just opened one in Corriverton. Our vision-President Ali’s vision is a vision where every single Guyanese person is able to acquire a skill free of charge, and that they can use that skill either by the thousands of employment opportunities that are being created or by the entrepreneurial and business opportunities that are being created,” Minister Singh said to loud applause from residents.

Dr. Singh emphasised that President Ali wants every Guyanese to have a job or to be involved in meaningful and rewarding work, as he discussed more development in the Region while speaking to residents.

“…the road that is being built to Mara, we are taking electricity up to Mara, we have taken electricity into New Forest, we are building the four-lane road from Palmyra all the way to Moleson Creek, and the bridge to Suriname, we are building an all-weather road all the way from Moleson Creek into Siparuta. Just imagine, imagine the transformation that will take place in Region Six. And guess what? That transformation represents an opportunity for every single one of you and your children and your grandchildren,” he said.

Minister Singh posited further that with the exciting development taking place all across the region, New Amsterdam and Region Six’s best and brightest years will be the five years ahead.

He asked residents to vote for the PPP/C and to take ‘before’ photos to capture the transformation, as the Region will look very different afterwards.