Residents, farmers of Melanie North to benefit from several agriculture interventions, employment opportunities

Residents and farmers of Melanie North, East Coast Demerara are set to benefit from several agriculture-related interventions to further strengthen agriculture in the area.

The issues included pasture for grazing livestock, agriculture inputs, among others.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

During a farmers’ meeting in the community, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Thursday made several commitments to develop the community.

Minister Mustapha noted that all the planting materials will be provided free of cost to the farmers by the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI).

Farmers’ meeting at Melanie North

Some 20 black giant chickens will be distributed to single parents and vulnerable households, per household, within three weeks in the area.

As government is empowering young people through various initiatives, Minister Mustapha assured the community’s youths that they will be employed by National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) to maintain the drains. They will also be provided with a monthly salary.

A farmer raising a concern

“We will look to see what more help we can give you…We will continue to work along with you to see where more drainage works can be done… We have 907 rods of drains that were cleared and that amounted to almost $8 million…We will task out the work and we will give the group to maintain those canals. At the end of the month, we will give them a payment so that they can earn,” Minister Mustapha stated.

He added, “If there are other drainage works to be done, we will look at it and NDIA will assess it. We will do a second phase of the drainage work so that you will not be flooded when you have heavy rainfall.”

Some of the residents at the farmers’ meeting

Back in August, Minister Mustapha along with a technical team visited the area to assess the drains.

Several canals at the Northern side are being desilted to improve drainage.

Minister Mustapha highlighted that government will continue to work with every Guyanese to ensure the country’s resources and programmes are equitably distributed.

“We have a great opportunity in the community because I am seeing various ethnic groups are coming together and that is the way to go. We have look towards our future,” the agriculture minister reaffirmed.

The minister was joined by Chairman of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Lionel Wordsworth and NAREI’s Chief Executive Officer, Jagnarine Singh, along with engineers and other staff of the ministry.

