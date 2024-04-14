Residents of ‘Back Circle’ West Ruimveldt embrace govt’s role in community development

Residents of West Ruimveldt, particularly those at ‘Back Circle’ are set to benefit from major transformation as enhancement works are poised to commence in their community.

The community enhancement project was initiated by a resident, Raulex Adams, driven by his vision for a better community for young and senior citizens there.

Adams reached out to the Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, known for his active involvement in various community development initiatives.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken engaging residents

Upon recognising the scope of the project, Commissioner Hicken sought the collaboration and expertise of Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

Residents showing areas for improvement to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

The minister promptly responded to the call and visited the community on Friday, to assess the areas in need of improvement and address any longstanding concerns of residents.

The outcome of the collaborative effort will bring tangible benefits to the community, including upgraded drainage systems, a playground for children, and pavements for the elderly.

Resident, Orin Allen, expressed his gratitude for the minister’s direct involvement, noting that the hands-on approach underscores the government’s commitment to responsive, inclusive, and sustainable development practices.

Allen told the Department of Public Information (DPI), that “for long we in this situation here, the pavement is very low, there is no proper drainage or so. When the slightest rain falls around here is flooded. So, I am glad to know he [minister] took the initiative and came to get it done.”

Orin Allen, resident

Another resident, Loydia Ross shared similar sentiments, emphasising the impact of flooding on the community and the positive change the project will bring about.

“I am happy for this gesture because it is going to help us a lot. It will help the community, it will help the children most of all. They will have a playground to play instead of traversing on the road where cars are passing…So I am happy for the development,” she told DPI.

Loydia Ross, resident

Floyd Stewart also said, “I feel proud that Mr Hicken and Minister along with Mr Raulex cooperate with us and I feel proud to know that my community is enhancing.”

Floyd Stewart, resident

Meanwhile, engineers from the Ministry of Public Works will be executing assessment works during the course of the week to identify the way forward.

