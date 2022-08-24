Residents of Little India benefitting from $41.8M road, drainage upgrades

– a commitment by VP Jagdeo fulfilled

Residents of Little India, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) are now benefitting from $41.8 million in road and drainage works.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo made a commitment to residents back in June to have concrete roads built and their drainage improved.

The completed works include 782 metres of concrete roads measuring eight feet wide and the construction several culverts. Works were undertaken in First, Second, Third, Fourth and Last Street, Little India.

Road Works completed in Little India, Region Six

Contractors who executed works include F&I Custom Brokerage Services, Nitesh Contracting, Fizal Elmonden, D&D Contracting and Tejmohal Enterprise.

As part of the ministry’s policy, a number of persons from the community were also hired to execute the projects. The involvement of residents will ensure they play a role in the development of their communities.

Some $4 billion was earmarked for infrastructural works in Region Six as part of government’s push to ensure every Guyanese has improved access.

In budget 2022, some $76.7 billion was allocated for the construction of roads and bridges countrywide.

Some $15.2 billion of that amount was earmarked for miscellaneous roads which saw a number of community roads constructed in Regions, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, and 10. The public works ministry recently received supplementary funding, approved by the National Assembly to further improve the lives of Guyanese. The money will be expended in the local authority areas across the country.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

