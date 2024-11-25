Santa Aratack capable of becoming booming tourism attraction

Santa Aratack, a small Amerindian village located in Region Three, holds immense potential to emerge as a prevalent tourist destination characterised by breathtaking scenery, thrilling adventures and Amerindian culture.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai shared this sentiment with the village’s residents during a community meeting in Santa Aratack on Sunday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

After perusing the village and conducting site check-ups on ongoing government-funded projects, the minister engaged with residents and highlighted the numerous tourism opportunities.

“Santa Aratack has the potential… and it has the human resources and the environmental resources” the minister noted.

As an Amerindian village nestled in the midst of nature, Santa Aratack is overflowing with culture and covered in beautiful flora and fauna, which the community can leverage to create a unique and captivating tourism experience.

Minister Sukhai encouraged residents to consider transforming the scenic landscapes, craft stores and cultural centres into enticing tourism appeals.

By venturing into sustainable tourism, the village can create and sustain valuable assets for the community, generating wealth while protecting the community.

As it stands, Santa Aratack is on the precipice of becoming a prominent figure in Guyana’s profitable tourism sector.

Craft produced in Santa Aratack

While discussing the benefits of transforming the village into a tourist attraction, the minister noted that “the community can gain employment, income, and of course it can become a way of life.”

She further emphasised that as a tourism hotspot the village will “form part of the unique tourism product that Guyana can offer everyone else, including our own.”

The government is currently investing tremendously into advancing Guyana’s blossoming tourism sector, as it is a key economic pillar.

Recently, a cohort of young people were sent on a government-funded trip to China to further their knowledge on tourism operation and sustainable practices.

Additionally, the government is drafting the first agri-tourism policy in the Caribbean, aimed at providing a framework to strategically guide the development of this nice sector.

With these developments and other investment opportunities, the community is fully capable of unlocking its untapped potential and arising as a key contributor to Guyana’s economic prosperity.

