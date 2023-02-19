‘Scholar’s Academy’ to host grand opening ceremony

On Monday, Abraham’s Tent Inc. will be hosting a grand opening ceremony to celebrate the establishment of ‘Scholar’s Academy’, an institution aimed at equipping disadvantaged students in the Corentyne area with access to adequate education.

Several ministers of government are expected to attend the ceremony, in a representation of the government’s dedication in playing a vital role in the provision of education to every Guyanese child.

Scholar’s Academy is geared at providing well-rounded education to students.

The Scholar’s Academy in No. 74 Village, Corentyne, Berbice

The institution targets students from Grades One-Four, with a vision to expand the curriculum and to include children with special needs, technical, agricultural and vocational training, and performing arts.

It is also expected that these services will eventually be extended to Grades Five-12.

The school’s motto is ‘Elevation through Education’.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

