Significant movement in completing outstanding CJIA works -Minister Edghill

-69 of 71 critical works completed

-geotechnical investigations, surveys started for other works

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill says he is satisfied with the pace China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is working at to finish the 71 outstanding critical works for the modernisation of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Minister made this statement during a press briefing on Friday at CJIA alongside CHEC officials and the Guyanese team supervising the project.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill tours sections of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

“The information that I have received is that we are 95 per cent there as of 19th of March which represents a significant movement,”the Minister said.

The outstanding upgrades on the runway have also reached completion and is awaiting approval by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority. Other important components are also set to be constructed.

Minister Edghill added: “There will be a curtain wall installed, the full length. Just between the VIP area going back to the check-in area, a super structure will be erected there.”

That structure will lead to a food court and other facilities. The airport will also be equipped to accommodate two other boarding bridges to facilitate Code E, 747-8 aircraft.

These bridges will be procured by the Government at a later time. The airport will also have office space which will be built under this year’s budget to the tune of $150 million.

Additionally, the Administration is set to conduct approximately $53 million in repairs to Taxiway ‘C’ and the international apron which was damaged through routine use.

Minister Edghill said the Government is fully protected under the amicable settlement that was reached with CHEC in December due to the performance bonds being intact.

Meanwhile, Project Manager, Ms. Carissa Gooding says a preliminary design for additional scope of works has been approved. She noted that geotechnical investigation and surveys have commenced and are on target.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill during a walkthrough of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Friday.

Regarding the central air condition unit, the Project Manager disclosed that equipment has been cleaned, tested and is fully functional.

Some 90 per cent of the permanent doors, with the appropriate signage, were also installed for the continuation of the project.

Minister Edghill last held a major meeting with CHEC on January 8 when he urged the contractor to stick to the deadline for its outstanding works.

At the time, CHEC was flagged for its failure to complete 34 out of the 71 critical works by December 31 last. In December, Government brokered an agreement with CHEC for the company to undertake $1.8 billion in works on CJIA at no additional cost to taxpayers.