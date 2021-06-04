Significant relief effort organised by Human Services Ministry for flood affected areas

In a joint effort to bring relief to residents across Guyana who are being deeply impacted by heavy rainfall and flooding, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has partnered with several businesses to put together food hampers and other supplies for those in need.

The Government of Guyana has from the very beginning been very involved in efforts to ensure that people remain safe and are being cared for.

The Ministry’s initiative was supported by several organisations, notably AMCHAM. With the team of AMCHAM and MHSSS at the end of the packing exercise.

Minister Persaud and a team from Ministry of Human Services and Social Security will be reaching out to some of hardest hit communities, and will be paying special attention to the elderly, children, women, and those who have been displaced by flooding.

The Ministry will be taking its care packages to the residents, and will also be doing its bit so far as baby/children’s hampers, care and hygiene supplies for women and girls, water, cleaning supplies and food stuff are concerned.

To begin with, the team will be travelling to Kwakwani, one of the severely flood affected areas in Region 10. The Ministry has partnered with AmCham to pull off these efforts, along with other organisations that have come forth to help. Minister Persaud expressed her deepest gratitude to AmCham and other companies that unhesitatingly contributed towards the flood relief efforts.

“The Government of Guyana has from the beginning of the rainy season and resultant floods been very involved in going out there and ensuring that people are safe and being cared for. The Ministry of Human Services is contributing to the wider governmental effort which has been spearheaded by President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mark Phillips,” Minister Persaud noted.

Minister Vindhya Persaud on the scene Wednesday as the relief efforts were being organised.

“We will continue to expend every effort to assist families and persons hard hit by flooding as their lives in many cases have been upturned and they have suffered immeasurable losses and serious damage to property and crops. It is these trying moments that must bring all Guyanese together to help and support each other,” she added.

She is concerned that while the residents may be able to receive immediate help, they will also be in need of long term assistance. Many of their homes have been submerged during this period, she pointed out.

A number of her Ministry staff was happy to volunteer to pack the bags for distribution. “Guyanese are suffering now and we are seeing how warm their hearts are because everyone is here to help; coming together here shows we are indeed ‘One Guyana’ when we really need to be,” Permanent Secretary Shannielle Hoosein-Outar commented.

Tia Gannie, who works in the Ministry’s Admin Department expressed: “This is what we do. We try to reach out and help. Being a part of this makes me feel happy. I may not actually be there doing the distribution but being here to help getting the hampers ready, I know it makes a difference and that for me alone gives me satisfaction.”

A representative of Desinco Trading Limited presented 30 cases of Milex milk and toothbrushes to Permanent Secretary Shanielle Hoosein-Outar (right) to support the effort.

Glen Rampersaud of the Probation and Social Services Department said the flooding reminds him of the one in 2005 and he noted how the entire nation is being affected by it. He wishes that more people would come forward to volunteer.

The persons who have contributed to this initiative so far are: Terry Singh of JAPARTS, Abbas Hamid of Vitality Accounting and Consultancy, Saudia Feroze of Twins Manufacturing, Samantha Lucknauth of Pinnacle Business Services, Brian Chin of Magua Consulting, Jessica Anthony of Midway, Narima Nazeem of Unique Electrical, Joel Bhagwandin of JB Consultancy, Shazim Alli of Global Technology, Vahman Jurai of Halliburton, Kris Sammy of Excel Logistics, Kerri Gravesande Bart of Strategic Recruitment Solutions, Zahid Khan of Keen360 Inc., Arun Mangar of New Technologies Enterprises, and Bert Sukhai of NAMILCO.

Other businesses that donated include Advanced Engineering, Desinco Trading Limited, Sueria Manufacturing, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), and KFC.