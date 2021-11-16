Site Visit for the Feasibility Study and Preliminary Designs for the Corentyne River Bridge

The Ministry of Public Works on Monday, November 15, 2021 hosted a site visit in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works of Suriname to the proposed site of the Corentyne River Bridge. The purpose of the site visit was for the eight (8) shortlisted Consultancy Firms to gain an appreciation of the proposed site for the new bridge and have an opportunity to ask related questions.

Group Photograph of Governments’ and Consultancy Representatives at Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service Terminal in Moleson Creek

The meeting commenced at 10:00hrs in the boardroom of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service Terminal in Moleson Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne. Ten (10) representatives from the following four (4) firms/ joint ventures were in attendance:

WSP Caribbean Limited; EXP Services Inc., in association with Pedelta, Arcadia, CEMCO; TYPSA, Leonhardt, Andrä und Partner GmbH and Firm Engineering NV; and Politecnica and Rina JV and sub-consultants ILACO and SRKN’gineering & Associates

Proposed Alignment of Corentyne River Bridge and Approach Roads

The Ministry of Public Works was represented by its Permanent Secretary – Mr. Vladim Persaud, Chief Transport Planning Officer – Mr. Patrick Thompson and three (3) other members of staff from the Central Transport Planning Unit. Suriname was represented by Mr. Kees Boender – Technical Assistant for Capital Infrastructure Projects and his colleague, Ms. Firazia Ataoellah.

Some of the Governments’ and Consultancy representatives on the bank of the Corentyne River in South Drain, Suriname

The consultancy representatives were given a tour of the proposed bridge landing sites in Moleson Creek, Guyana and South Drain, Suriname as well as a river tour around Lange Island to which the proposed bridge will be connected.

The construction of a bridge linking the Guyana and Suriname is a priority project for the governments of both countries as has been reiterated on several occasions by their Excellencies, President Irfaan Ali and President Chan Santokhi. The Governments of Guyana and Suriname have jointly agreed to realize the construction the Corentyne River Bridge using the Public Private Partnership method of procurement with a DBFOM (Design – Build – Finance – Operate – Maintain) model contract.

Journey along Access Road under construction to Proposed Bridge Landing Site in Moleson Creek

The deadline for submission of proposals by the shortlisted Consultancy Firms has been set to December 21, 2021.