Sod turned for Construction of modern Houston Secondary School

On Friday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially turned the sod for the construction of a brand-new secondary school in the Houston community on the East Bank of Demerara.

This development marks a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing drive to expand access to quality education through the creation of modern, student-centered learning environments.

The school will be a modern, two-storey facility spanning over one acre of building space. It will stand where the old Houston Secondary was once housed and which is now being demolished.

When completed, it will accommodate more than 400 students in at least 16 classrooms. The new structure is designed to support a holistic learning experience and will include dedicated offices for the Headmaster and Deputy Headmaster, a waiting area, a library, and a counselling room.

Additionally, it will house a Science Research Centre, an Information Technology laboratory, and other essential secondary-level academic spaces.

Built with a forward-thinking approach to design, the construction will feature the use of lightweight glass panels to maximize natural lighting throughout key areas of the building.

This energy-efficient practice aligns with the ministry’s commitment to sustainable development in education infrastructure.

Moreover, the facility will be insulated with some of the most modern fire suppressant and retardant systems available, ensuring safety remains a top priority for staff and students alike.

The project is being executed at a total cost of $296,916,480 million, with a construction timeline of seventeen months and a one-year defects liability period. K&S General Contracting Inc. has been awarded the contract to carry out the works, having successfully secured the project through a public procurement process conducted in full compliance with Guyana’s Procurement Act.

The construction of the Houston Secondary School reflects the government’s continued investment in education as a pathway to national development.

The facility will significantly improve access to quality secondary education for families in the area and contribute to the long-term transformation of the country’s human capital.