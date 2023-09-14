Search

Stable prices across markets ease household expenses

September 14, 2023

The prices for various food commodities including root crops, greens, fruits, meat, and eggs, since September 6, indicate that non-traditional produce has remained stable at major markets countrywide. The stability is expected to alleviate the cost of living for many households.

For instance, consumers can find cassava priced at $200 per pound at the Diamond, Mon Repos, Vreed-En-Hoop, and Parika Markets, while it is available for $140 per pound at Bourda, $155 at Stabroek, and $170 at Skeldon Markets.

Consumers shopping at a market

Plantain prices vary across major markets, ranging from $180 per pound at Kumaka to $230 per pound at Skeldon and Bourda Markets.

Eddo can be purchased for $100 per pound at Stabroek, $160 at Parika and Vreed-En-Hoop, $140 at Skeldon, and $200 at Diamond, Kumaka, and Bourda Markets.

Various produce at a market

Sweet peppers are priced at $600 per pound at Parika, $700 at Stabroek and Vreed-En-Hoop, $850 at Bourda, and $1,000 at Diamond and Mon Repos Markets.

In the greens category, a bundle of bora costs $1,350 at Stabroek, $1,500 at Bourda, and $1,100 at Vreed-En-Hoop Markets. One pound of ochro is available for $100 at Stabroek and Skeldon, $130 at Bourda, and $160 at Mon Repos Markets.

Harvesting of pumpkin

One pound of pumpkin is priced at $100 at Vreed-En-Hoop, $160 at Bourda, and $120 at Parika Markets.

A bundle of callaloo is available for $130 at Diamond, $130 at Mon Repos, and $200 at Bourda and Skeldon. Tomatoes are sold for $200 per pound at Kumaka, $800 at Bourda and Mon Repos, and $900 at Diamond.

Fruits and vegetables

High-value vegetables like lettuce are priced at $150 at Stabroek, $200 at Bourda, and $300 at Skeldon Markets. Cabbage is sold for $400 per pound at Stabroek and Bourda Markets, while carrots cost $250 at Stabroek, $255 at Bourda, and $260 at Skeldon Markets.

In the meat and eggs category, one pound of local mutton costs $1,200 at Diamond and Mon Repos and $1,500 at Stabroek Markets.

Sweet peppers

Pork is available for $350 per pound at Bourda and $600 at Diamond, Stabroek, and Mon Repos Markets. Local chicken is priced at $460 per pound at Diamond and Mon Repos markets and $490 at Bourda.

Meanwhile, beef costs $600 per pound at Mon Repos and Diamond, $650 at Mon Repos, and $680 at Stabroek Markets.

For fruits, one mango is sold for $100, while lemon is priced at $150 at Stabroek, $200 at Diamond and Mon Repos, and $230 at Bourda Markets. A pint of cherries costs $160 at Stabroek, $200 at Diamond and Mon Repos Markets, and $250 at Bourda. Oranges are available for $83 at Stabroek, $100 at Bourda, and $100 at Skeldon markets.

CATEGORIES
TAGS