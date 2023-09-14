Stable prices across markets ease household expenses

The prices for various food commodities including root crops, greens, fruits, meat, and eggs, since September 6, indicate that non-traditional produce has remained stable at major markets countrywide. The stability is expected to alleviate the cost of living for many households.

For instance, consumers can find cassava priced at $200 per pound at the Diamond, Mon Repos, Vreed-En-Hoop, and Parika Markets, while it is available for $140 per pound at Bourda, $155 at Stabroek, and $170 at Skeldon Markets.

Consumers shopping at a market

Plantain prices vary across major markets, ranging from $180 per pound at Kumaka to $230 per pound at Skeldon and Bourda Markets.

Eddo can be purchased for $100 per pound at Stabroek, $160 at Parika and Vreed-En-Hoop, $140 at Skeldon, and $200 at Diamond, Kumaka, and Bourda Markets.

Various produce at a market

Sweet peppers are priced at $600 per pound at Parika, $700 at Stabroek and Vreed-En-Hoop, $850 at Bourda, and $1,000 at Diamond and Mon Repos Markets.

In the greens category, a bundle of bora costs $1,350 at Stabroek, $1,500 at Bourda, and $1,100 at Vreed-En-Hoop Markets. One pound of ochro is available for $100 at Stabroek and Skeldon, $130 at Bourda, and $160 at Mon Repos Markets.

Harvesting of pumpkin

One pound of pumpkin is priced at $100 at Vreed-En-Hoop, $160 at Bourda, and $120 at Parika Markets.

A bundle of callaloo is available for $130 at Diamond, $130 at Mon Repos, and $200 at Bourda and Skeldon. Tomatoes are sold for $200 per pound at Kumaka, $800 at Bourda and Mon Repos, and $900 at Diamond.

Fruits and vegetables

High-value vegetables like lettuce are priced at $150 at Stabroek, $200 at Bourda, and $300 at Skeldon Markets. Cabbage is sold for $400 per pound at Stabroek and Bourda Markets, while carrots cost $250 at Stabroek, $255 at Bourda, and $260 at Skeldon Markets.

In the meat and eggs category, one pound of local mutton costs $1,200 at Diamond and Mon Repos and $1,500 at Stabroek Markets.

Sweet peppers

Pork is available for $350 per pound at Bourda and $600 at Diamond, Stabroek, and Mon Repos Markets. Local chicken is priced at $460 per pound at Diamond and Mon Repos markets and $490 at Bourda.

Meanwhile, beef costs $600 per pound at Mon Repos and Diamond, $650 at Mon Repos, and $680 at Stabroek Markets.

For fruits, one mango is sold for $100, while lemon is priced at $150 at Stabroek, $200 at Diamond and Mon Repos, and $230 at Bourda Markets. A pint of cherries costs $160 at Stabroek, $200 at Diamond and Mon Repos Markets, and $250 at Bourda. Oranges are available for $83 at Stabroek, $100 at Bourda, and $100 at Skeldon markets.

