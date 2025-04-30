Statement from the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on the commencement of written CSEC examinations

“The first written CXC exams for CSEC and CAPE commence tomorrow, marking an important milestone for thousands of our students across the country.

On Monday, May 5th, nearly 10,000 candidates will sit the English paper 2 exam, one of the largest exams on the CSEC calendar followed by Mathematics on Friday, May 9th, 2025. We at the Ministry of Education recognize the tremendous effort that has gone into preparing for these exams, by both parents and educators who have supported our children along the way.

The Ministry of Education takes this opportunity to extend our very best wishes to all students undertaking their exams in the coming weeks. Your hard work and resilience have brought you to this point and we are confident that you will make yourselves, your families and your schools proud.

To our parents, guardians and communities, I urge you all to remain actively engaged; ensure that our students are well-rested, properly nourished and arrive at their examination centres on time and in good spirits. Your support is essential.

May every student walk into their exams with confidence and walk out with pride.”

