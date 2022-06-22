Suriname to receive Flood Relief Supplies from the Government of Guyana

Guyana’s eastern neighbour, Suriname, is set to receive a large quantity of food supplies aimed at providing relief to the many flood impacted residents there. This support comes from the Government of Guyana through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The supplies will be delivered during this week and consist of essential food items. Suriname’s Ambassador to Guyana, Ms. Liselle Blankendal expressed gratitude for the timely contribution as she was part of an official handover with CDC’s Director General (ag), Major Loring Benons.

The floods in Suriname began in March of this year and has affected mainly the Eastern parts of the country.

