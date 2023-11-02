Beijing, China, witnessed a significant gathering on November 2, as it hosted the 16th China-LAC (Latin America and the Caribbean) Business Summit.

The summit, convened under the auspicious theme “Open Innovation, Shared Development,” brought together a host of dignitaries and business leaders to foster and deepen the economic ties between China and the LAC region.

The 16th China-LAC Business Summit: A Platform for Open Innovation, Shared Development

A highlight of the event was the address by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali of Guyana via video, who graced the summit alongside the Vice President of China, His Excellency Han Zeng.

President Ali’s presence was notably significant as he was the sole leader from the Latin America and the Caribbean region invited to speak at this prestigious event.

President Ali took the opportunity to underscore the burgeoning trade relationship between China and Guyana, emphasising Guyana’s role as a vanguard in fostering trade relations with China.

The summit also featured a plenary session focused on the green economy, a critical area of development in the modern world.

Dr Peter Ramsaroop, the agency head of the Guyana Office for Investment, was a lead panelist in this session. His participation highlighted Guyana’s commitment to sustainable development and its role in promoting a green economy on the global stage.

In addition to Dr Ramsaroop, the summit saw the participation of Her Excellency Anyin Choo, Guyana’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the People’s Republic of China.

Their combined presence underscored Guyana’s commitment to strengthening its economic ties with China and leveraging the opportunities that arise from such international collaborations.

The 16th China-LAC Business Summit served as a testament to the growing economic partnership between China and the Latin America and Caribbean region.

With the theme of open innovation and shared development at its core, the summit paved the way for future collaborations, promising a brighter, more interconnected future for all parties involved.

Guyana also has a pavilion with local products on display for exports and materials on the investment opportunities in Guyana.

