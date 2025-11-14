Thousands of SMEs thrive as government support powers unprecedented growth – Min Rodrigues

Thousands of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) across the country have experienced remarkable growth over the past five years, fueled by robust government support.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, highlighted this significant achievement as she delivered remarks at the opening of the Guyana Exhibition (GuyExpo) 2025 at the National Exhibition Centre at Sophia, Georgetown, on Thursday evening.

Through the Small Business Bureau (SBB) alone, more than 13,000 small businesses were empowered with important training opportunities.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, at the launch of Guy Expo 2025

In 2025 alone, “over 2,700 small businesses received training, bringing the total number trained since 2020, to more than 13,000,” the minister said.

Additionally, nearly 4,000 businesses have benefited from small business grants, resulting in an investment of $1 billion.

This, she emphasised, has enabled small businesses to grow into strong, competitive enterprises that are thriving in both local and global markets.

“That is the real story of Guyana’s economic growth,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues said the exposition mirrors Guyana’s dynamic development trajectory, which Guyana experienced since 2020, which was driven by “innovation, investment, and resilience. “

The Minister urged participating exhibitors to take full advantage of the opportunities being presented to them at the investment forum.

“This is your stage, your opportunity to shine,” she told the local enterprises.

Over 100,000 visitors are expected to pass through these gates in the coming days. “Be bold in telling your story, be proud of your products and services,” Minister Rodrigues urged.

Themed “Transformation through Entrepreneurship and Innovation”, GuyExpo will run from November 13 to November 16, with a strong focus on local manufacturing.