Three Mabaruma villages get transportation boost

Residents of Whitewater, Khan’s Hill and Mabaruma Settlement in Mabaruma sub-district, Region One, are the beneficiaries of new vehicles costing a total of $7.3 million, as part of the government’s support to boost the economies of hinterland villages.

The transportation, which were purchased utilising the villages one-off grants under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, will be used to generate income for the communities through a routine transportation service, as well as transporting students to and from school.

The keys to the vehicles were officially handed over to the respective village leaders by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P on Saturday. He was accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Shem Cuffy.

Minister Croal handing over the keys to Khan’s Hill, Community Development Council (CDC) Chairperson, Sharmaine Smith

Addressing villagers at Whitewater village, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the development of hinterland village economies through financial and other support, based on the needs of the community.

He reminded residents of the many interventions government has made to bring relief to citizens during in the face of the global crisis. These include the $25,000 per household COVID-19 crash grant, the one-off cash grant for hinterland villages, as well as for the public servants, the elderly and most recently, for hinterland and riverine communities.

Minister Croal said the PPP/C Government has also invested billions of dollars to upgrade and expand the health and education sectors across the country. The intention, he noted, is to ensure citizens, regardless of where they live, have access to quality and equitable healthcare and education services.

In the areas of housing and water, the ministry is currently drilling a number of wells to improve access to water across the region. One well drilling rig is currently working in Arakaka, Matarkai sub-district, while another is drilling a well at Waramuri, Moruca sub-district. The ministry will also be rolling out its hinterland housing programme targeting vulnerable families within Amerindian communities.

“You are part of the developmental process of our country…we want to encourage you that you also play your part by ensuring that you develop your villages and we will support you,” Minister Croal emphasised.

New bus for Mabaruma Settlement

Villagers also praised the government for its continued support towards the enhancement of the communities.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal also spearheaded the distribution of government’s $25,000 household cash grant for hinterland and riverain communities, to several residents in the sub-district. Over the next two days, the minister will lead a similar exercise in the Moruca sub-district. Some 9,529 households in Region One are expected to benefit from cash grants totalling $238,225 million.

