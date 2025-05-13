Twenty participants begin latest round of restorative justice training

Twenty participants from various organisations are currently engaged in a two-week comprehensive training in restorative justice.

The training commenced Tuesday at the Police Training Centre on Camp Road, Georgetown. Once completed, participants will be equipped with the knowledge and principles of restorative justice.

Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, Orin Boston, Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin, Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith McGusty, practitioners and participants of the restorative justice programme

The initiative is being facilitated by the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s Chambers, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada to Guyana, under the Canada-CARICOM Expert Deployment Mechanism.

Restorative justice is an alternative approach to the traditional justice system, involving the victim, the offender, and the community. It offers a more people-centred method of resolving conflicts and seeks to complement the existing criminal justice framework.

Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, Orin Boston

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Director of the Restorative Justice Centre, Orin Boston, highlighted the programme’s successes.

He explained that the enactment of the Restorative Justice Act in 2022 laid the foundation for using restorative justice as a tool to expand access to justice.

Restorative justice centres have been established in Regions Three, Four, Five, and Ten. Twenty individuals were trained and certified as restorative justice officers through the Canadian curriculum expert deployment mechanism.

Some of the participants of the restorative justice programme

A communication and public relations strategy was developed, along with standard operating procedures and a guide for restorative justice case referrals. Public awareness sessions were conducted in various regions to enhance restorative justice practices.

Boston noted that the Canadian government’s support has been instrumental in the establishment and operationalisation of restorative justice centres across the country.

He added that the institutionalisation of restorative justice values marks a significant step towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 16, which promotes peaceful and inclusive societies and access to justice for all.

Chief Magistrate (ag) Faith McGusty

Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty stated that the implementation of restorative justice in Guyana is already showing its potential to transform lives and communities.

She encouraged the participants to view themselves as part of a wider movement promoting accountability and community leadership through restorative justice.

McGusty added, “You are the next wave of practitioners who will carry forward and deepen this important work… We must continue to expand and develop restorative justice across all levels of our justice system.”

She noted that restorative justice offers a different vision that calls for openness and active community engagement.

She pointed out, “As you embark on this training, know that you are part of a movement, one rooted in empathy, accountability, and community healing. Let us walk forward together in our shared commitment to a more just and restorative Guyana.”

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin

Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Sébastien Sigouin, stated that the initiative exemplifies the strong cooperation between Canada and Guyana in advancing access to justice.

To date, more than 400 individuals have been trained in restorative justice, including magistrates, Amerindian village leaders, prison and probation officers, educators, and members of civil society.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Adele Clarke was also present at the event.

