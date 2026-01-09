US$35M Mackenzie-Wismar bridge to become fully operational by June- Min Edghill

The US$35 million Mackenzie-Wismar bridge in Region 10 is on track to be completed and is expected to be fully operational by June, once the roads leading to it are connected.

This was confirmed by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill during a site inspection on Wednesday.

The 220-metre-long precast bridge is being constructed by China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co Ltd and is currently 93.2 per cent complete.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and senior engineer Patrick Thompson inspect the Mackenzie-Wismar bridge

“Construction of the bridge will be completed on the deadline, the approach roads [will be ready] to provide full usage by the end of June. Everything will be done with all resources during the day and night to get the roads completed,” the public works minister stated.

Minister Edghill stressed that while there is a desire to accelerate construction, quality and safety remain paramount to avoid jeopardising safety.

The connecting roads leading to and from the bridge will be four lanes and will feature geo-carriageway, median and traffic islands.

The design includes roundabouts on both sides, linking the bridge to the Linden–Mabura Road and the wider highway network.

Layout of the Mackenzie-Wismar bridge project

Minister Edghill stated that the aim is to ensure that all major infrastructure projects in Region Ten are seamlessly connected.

“The Linden-Mabura Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway, the bridge, we want everything to be connected at least in a respectable manner for a good drive, easy access and safety,” he emphasised.

Structure of the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge

When completed, the bridge will provide lasting economic, social, and environmental benefits to residents and those travelling in and out of the mining town of Linden.

Similar to other projects, the bridge will be toll-free, a policy decision by the President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration aimed at reducing travel costs and improving regional connectivity.