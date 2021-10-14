Visit by Guyana Delegation to the BioSense Institute in Novi Sad, Serbia

Honourable Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour and the accompanying Guyana delegation paid a visit to the BioSense Institute of Serbia on October 14th, 2021. The Institute is a member of the Novi Sad University and one of the first public research institutes which specializes in digital/ precision agriculture in Europe.

During the visit, the Guyana delegation was provided with an overview of the Institute and its achievements in the use of science and technology to transform the agriculture sector in Serbia. Since its inception, almost fifteen years ago, the Institute has successfully consolidated the use of nano and microelectronics, robotics, big data, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing to maximize crop yields and profits, by taking into account crop rotation, environmental impact and cost of operations.

Minister Hamilton took the opportunity to express Guyana’s interest in collaborating with partners such as Serbia to develop its agriculture sector, in view of the country’s development goals and efforts aimed at advancing the food security agenda in the Caribbean region. It was acknowledged that there was much to be gained through further engagement with the Institute to explore advantages that could be taken with regard to research techniques to bolster Guyana’s agricultural sector.