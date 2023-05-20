Visit of High level Delegation from Ghana to Guyana
The Honourable Kobina Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry of the Republic of Ghana will lead
a Government-private sector delegation from May 19 to 24 to further explore possibilities for trade and
investment between Ghana and Guyana. Other Government Ministers on the delegation will be the
Honourable Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture and the Honourable Dr Yaw Osei
Adutwum, Minister of Education. The delegation will also include the Deputy Ministers of Trade and
Industry and of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and a number of private sector representatives.
The Ghana Chamber of Commerce will be launched on Monday May 22 at 9 am. The ceremony will
take place at the Amici building on the third floor.
The delegation will meet with Ministers of the Government of Guyana and the private sector over the
period May 22 and 23 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation