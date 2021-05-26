Vocational Training and Employability Conference under review -Minister Hamilton

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton says plans for the much-anticipated two-day National Conference on Vocational Training and Employability (NCOVEAE) are being reviewed.

He said the Conference, which was scheduled for May 27 and 28, has been postponed to ensure it is in keeping with the Government’s vision for education and training. The Minister made this announcement during a press briefing on Tuesday at the Ministry’s boardroom.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton

Minister Hamilton said the Conference would inform the nation about the needs in the labour market and identify ways to address them.

“This TVET review is intended to address several constraints in the current system that are impacting negatively on the quantity and quality of the training offered.

These issues relate to almost all aspects of the TVET system, including management and administration, curriculum offerings, programme delivery and access, and employability.”

In January, the Ministry had established a steering committee to coordinate and obtain relevant data and solutions regarding TVET’s shortcomings. The committee was divided into four subcommittees, and focused on training, execution, labour matching, strategic governance and TVET financing.

Minister of Labour, Hon. Joseph Hamilton (centre), Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Mr. Bishram Kuppen (left) and Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Richard Maughn (right).

Minister Hamilton said the programme highlights the importance of policy coherence and social dialogue, and the implementation of TVET programmes, among other areas.

He said a document was later prepared and submitted to Cabinet on May 13. After perusing the document, Cabinet made several recommendations, including data collection through a skills need survey, and the development of a strategy for a trainer of trainers programme.

The Minister said these recommendations will be taken into consideration by the steering committee.