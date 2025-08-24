‘Vote for five more years of empowerment’ – PM Phillips

At a massive rally in Stewartville on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips urged Region Three residents to support continued empowerment under the PPP/C when they go to the polls on September 1.

The prime minister said that he is not making this request lightly, explaining that it was the Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali-led administration that listened to the people and addressed their issues over the last five years.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips speaking at the massive rally in Stewartville

“When you look around in your communities…what do you see? Everything you asked for, we delivered. You asked for roads, you got roads. You asked for water treatment plants, you got it,” he declared.

PM Phillips said that this kind of people-centred approach will continue to be delivered under the PPP/C.

“Implementing our manifesto plans, projects, and programmes for you has resulted in us being here today, thanking you and asking you for five more years of development. Five more years of economic growth and economic empowerment. Five more years of youth empowerment, [and] five more years of empowerment for our women,” the prime minister said.

The retired brigadier, who held the responsibility for energy and hinterland connectivity, boasted that the riverine communities have benefitted from internet connectivity and electricity. This proved that the government’s policies delivered more than just infrastructural changes.

“It’s not only the coastland, the hinterland is benefitting too. We said that every development on the coastland must [happen] in the hinterland…We ensured that there is internet connectivity in every Amerindian village,” PM Phillips said.