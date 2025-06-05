VP Jagdeo: “$11B stolen from the treasury could have funded cash grants for 200,000 kids”

– Slams Azzurdin Mohamed for hypocrisy, dishonesty

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo launched a scathing attack on aspiring presidential candidate, Azzurdin Mohamed, accusing him of being dishonest, contradictory, and lacking any credibility.

His statement comes in light of criticisms peddled by the Mohameds family on the government’s Because We Care cash grant.

In a Facebook post, the Mohameds argued that the cash grant is not a gift but a right to public resources.

To push back against this, Dr Jagdeo said the programme is a direct fulfilment of the government’s manifesto promise. He blasted critics for calling it “campaigning” while conveniently ignoring how taxpayers were deprived of billions by the Mohameds.

“They didn’t know that the $11B that they stole from the treasury is taxpayers’ money too. They didn’t know that? And that $11B could fund one year of cash grant for all 200,000 kids in the country. But that is the audacity – the shamelessness – to make a post like that,” he expressed.

Dr Jagdeo also called out what he sees as a blatant double standard: civil society groups and some sections of the media are demanding explanations from President Irfaan Ali over two minor social media posts, yet they remain silent on the much larger issue.

He said, “TIGI wants explanations from President Ali about two little Facebook posts [but] they don’t want explanations about the 10,000 kilograms of gold that was smuggled by the Mohameds out of the country.”

Additionally, Mohamed had claimed he had in his possession proof that President Ali was implicated in his alleged tax evasion. But when he released the so-called evidence, it turned out to be “dismissive” and failed to support any of the allegations, Dr Jagdeo stated.

The vice president further highlighted Mohamed’s contradictions, like claiming he paid US$1 million for a Lamborghini, only to later produce an invoice for just US$5,000.

“This is someone who lies openly. He contradicts himself every time he opens his mouth, even when he’s putting out the so-called evidence himself,” he said.

As general secretary, Dr Jagdeo again dismissed the narrative that the PPP/C is targeting Mohamed because of his increasing popularity.

“We go after anyone who comes after us—APNU, AFC, Mohamed, anyone. We are equal-opportunity in that regard,” he said.

He ended by reaffirming the PPP/C’s commitment to delivering on its promises, saying no amount of distraction from Mohamed or others would stop the government from fulfilling its mandate.