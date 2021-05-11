Waramuri community gets first time electricity with $12M generator

Over 200 households in Waramuri, Moruca sub-district, Region One on Friday received electricity for the first time, following the commissioning of a $12 million generator.

During the commissioning, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall said the generator would provide electricity to households within an 1.8-kilometre radius, eight hours per day.

Minister of Local Government and Regional, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, representatives of the regional administration and Toshao of Waramuri, Mr. Vivian Edwards cut the ribbon to commission the $12M generator

“Development is what our Government promised to the people of Guyana when we campaigned to improve their lives, and this commissioning is just one of those commitments, and we will continue to do so,” he said.

In 2019, the Coalition had presented a generator to the village, which was expected to power its health facility, police station and to support LED streetlights given to the village previously. However, Regional Chairman, Mr. Brentnol Ashley reported in October 2020, that the electrical system was inoperable and required extensive work.

On Friday, Minister Dharamlall said the handing over of a new generator is the beginning of great things the Government intends to do to aid the village’s development. He said the Regional Administration would provide fuel to the community to power the generator. The Minister also urged residents to take ownership of the generator set, which would also be maintained by the Village Council.

Minister of Local Government and Regional, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall hands over solar powered lights Toshao of Waramuri, Mr. Vivian Edwards

Minister Dharamlall also handed over four solar-powered streetlights to Toshao, Mr. Vivian Edwards to be installed by residents in the community.

Mr. Edwards thanked the Minister for the gesture, which he said is another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to Waramuri’s development.

The Government has allocated $8 million towards the village’s development through the COVID-19 relief investment fund to spur the village economy.

The $12M generator

Of this sum, the regional administration would use $2.6 million to upgrade the dam. Minister Dharamlall said the project would also create employment in Waramuri, boosting persons livelihoods.