WASH initiative brings clean water to over 4,000 Guyanese

The Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, a joint initiative between Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has transformed the lives of over 4,000 individuals countrywide.

Through this initiative, several indigenous communities now have enhanced access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

Minister Croal with residents and other officials as he samples the water from one of the River’s View wells

More than 3,000 individuals now have access to clean water through upgraded water facilities and household supplies for water collection and treatment.

This seamlessly aligns with the government’s broader agenda to achieve universal and equitable access to safe and affordable drinking water for everyone.

More than $65 billion has been invested in Guyana’s water sector since 2020.

In River’s View, Region Ten, a $7 million water supply system was commissioned, bringing first-time access to potable water for 334 residents and improved access for 70 per cent of the village population.

The project, funded by UNICEF and executed by GWI, included the installation of nearly four kilometres of pipelines, upgraded wells, and solar-powered systems.

GWI installed a hand pump at Farm Core and set up rainwater harvesting stations at the Village Church and Primary School in Imbetero, Region One, as part of the WASH programme.

To ensure long-term success, 17 Community Service Officers (CSOs) were trained to manage the solar-powered water systems.

This mirrors the River’s View, where local CSOs were also empowered to manage the infrastructure, reinforcing the government’s strategy of community-led development.