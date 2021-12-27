Water Levels receding across Georgetown

– National Task Force Head and other members visit impacted areas

Members of the National Flood Taskforce, including its head Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, today visited several locations across Georgetown to assess the impacts of floods.

According to Taskforce assessments, pumps and sluices at Cowan Street and the Forestry Commission, Kingston; Water Street; Princess Street; Sussex Street; Ruimveldt; Kitty; and Liliendaal were all inspected and are functioning optimally. Residential areas such as Albouystown; West, East, North and South Ruimveldt; Bel Air Park; Wortmanville and downtown Georgetown were once inundated but the waters are receding in most parts. The Engineers and Pump Attendants indicated that there were minor obstacles to overcome but all Flood Reduction Assets are in place and operating at full capacity.

Camp and New Market Streets.

Rainfall in Georgetown has measured a total of 3.5 inches from 8am to 2pm today.

The Hydrometeorological Service forecasts frequent rainfall along the coastland over the next 12 hours and as such, all relevant agencies are on standby to respond to any impacts or hindrances.

Cowan Street pumps.

Residents countrywide are advised to remain observant and take all necessary precautions during this time. All impacts should be reported to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.