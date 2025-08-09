‘We are celebrating real, visable progress’ – Batavia Toshao

Toshao of Batavia Murphy Gomez has hailed the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Government as visionary, testifying to the mass development he has witnessed in his village.

Speaking at a party’s rally in Bartica on Saturday, the toshao revealed to the thousands in attendance that the future of Batavia looked bleak before August 2020.

“There was a time when our nursery and primary children were housed in one building, sometimes in unsafe conditions, just to get a basic education. But today that has changed. We now have a brand-new nursery school right here in Batavia, giving our youngest children a safe, modern place to start their learning journey,” Toshao Gomez said.

The Amerindian leader revealed that due to the educational policies of the government, Batavia “now has 66.5% trained teachers working in our village, professionals dedicated to ensuring that every child, in every classroom, gets the education they deserve.”

Toshao Gomez announced that his community was able to purchase a school bus and a boat that provides a safe commute for children to and from school, a result of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) fund that has come into the community.

It is for this reason, Toshao Gomez said, that he is endorsing President Ali for five more years.