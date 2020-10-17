“We want you to own your homes too,” but follow the law, President to Success squatters

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has made a strong appeal to Success Squatters to follow the legal route to home ownership.

The Head of State on Friday made the announcement at the “Dream Realised” housing initiative at the Providence National Stadium.

“It is not that we want you to be dislodged in the area. We want you to own your home too, that is why we sent the Housing teams so many times to see you, but there is a right way in doing things and the wrong way. In Guyana, we have to get accustomed to doing things the right way,” President Dr. Ali stated.

“We want to help you. We are going to move as fast as possible in this programme, but I am appealing to Guyanese, ‘let us do it the right way’.”

The President said there is no value if taxpayer funds are invested in squatting settlements.

“If you invest it in a structured scheme, there is value. You can capitalise that,” said the Head of State.

At Friday’s housing initiative, over 300 persons benefited from awards of land titles and transports.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Hon. Susan Rodrigues; CEO of Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves; and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Andre Ally.