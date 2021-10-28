Winners of COP 26 Child Art Competition awarded

The winners of the COP 26 Child Art Competition were awarded today at the residence of the British High Commissioner to Guyana. The competition is the result of collaboration between the United Kingdom and the Government of Guyana with the theme: “The Environment and the impact of Climate Change.”

British High Commissioner, Ms. Jane Miller explained that the initiative is as a result of the important United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties – COP 26 that will be conducted in the United Kingdom starting this weekend.

The winners taking a photograph with the British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller and Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson

She said that the competition for children was held to bring awareness to the issue of climate change. She said that young people have an important voice and role to play to address this issue that will impact their future.

High Commissioner Miller asked the children to use their knowledge to convert others and let them understand the importance and impact of the issue to bring about behavioural change in society. She said there are several things that people can do to contribute to fixing the problem such as recycling, avoiding using too many single-use plastics, turning off lights when not in use among other practices. The High Commissioner encouraged the winners to be agents of change and to spread the word about how important it is that everyone protects the environment.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller and Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson presenting the overall winner Brenna Henry of Laluni Primary School with her prize

High Commissioner Miller thanked the Ministry of Education for promoting the competition within schools across Guyana so that children can participate.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson said that the Ministry of Education is pleased to be associated with the competition and he believes that the objectives would have been met, one of which is to foster an awareness in learners for the protection of our planet. He said that it is excellent that they are being exposed to the issue at such a young age and learn how they must approach the issue.

British High Commissioner to Guyana H.E Jane Miller.

The overall winner of the competition is Brenna Henry of Laluni Primary School who participated in the 11 to 15 category with her artwork titled ‘Small actions have a big impact’. The other winners and special mention awardees are as follows:

5 to 7 Category

Jamie Prittipaul – 3rd place – ‘The earth is drying up’ – Lusignan Learning Centre

Tasmia Kazim – 2nd place – ‘Climate change affects life’ – Academy of Excellence

Sharav Babulall – 1st place – ‘Kids saving the environment’ – Graham’s Hall Primary

8 to 10 Category

Nagesh Phyropersaud – 3rd place – ‘Climate Change’ – LBI Primary

Shobha Sookram – 2nd place – ‘Mother’s nature slow death’ – Rosignol Primary

Muzamil Mohamed – 1st place – ‘Invisible tears’ – Leonora Primary

11 to 15 Category

Darshanie Tickapersaud – 3rd place – ‘Save our Earth’ – Annandale Secondary

Carlana Alexander – 2nd place – ‘Let’s create a better Earth’ – St. Rose’s High

Shafena Mohamed – 1st place – ‘Strength in numbers’ – Queen’s College

Special Mentions

Adia Alphonso – ‘Double impact’ – Marian Academy (5 to 7 Category)

Chris Gomes – (8 to 10 Category)

Hezekiah Vannier – (8 to 10 Category)

Trevina Dookaran – ‘We can save the planet’ – Blairmont Primary (8 to 10 Category)

Delicia Charles – ‘Save our Earth’ – St. Rose’s High (11 to 15 Category)

