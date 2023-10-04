Young adult offered new beginning through gov’t ‘Fresh Start’ initiative

A young adult who has reintegrated into society after serving time in prison is the latest beneficiary of the government’s ‘Fresh Start’ initiativeimplemented by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Through the programme, he received a complete welding and fabrication toolkit from Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot at a simple handing-over ceremony at the Prison Headquarters on Tuesday.



The toolkit will aid the youth in further developing his craft and skills while being financially independent.

The young adult who benefitted from the government’s Fresh Start Initiative

The ex-prisoner thanked the Ministry of Home Affairs, New Opportunity Corps (NOC) and the Prison Service for their support.



Meanwhile, the prison director reiterated that the programme is dedicated to reducing criminal recidivism by helping individuals with felony convictions gain access to resources and provide the necessary motivation for success when reintegrating into the community.

The head of prisons also noted that the programme addresses the needs of ex-offenders transitioning from incarceration back into society, as well as giving former offenders a chance to be better individuals. Head of the Prisons Service’s Strategic Management Department, Rae-Dawn Corbin-Cameron also noted that the toolkits provided, are a means of helping former prisoners earn an income.



Coined by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, the ‘Fresh Start’ programme is geared towards reducing recidivism, expanding opportunities for occupational training and creating a pathway for being financially independent.



Already, 12 kits have been distributed in 2023 while eight toolkits were distributed in 2022.





