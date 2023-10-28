Young professional homes for 150 medical personnel in Region 10 – President Ali announces

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday that 150 medical personnel will benefit from young professional homes to be constructed at Plantation York on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, Region 10.

The president made this announcement during the commissioning ceremony of a new advanced X-Ray machine at the Linden Hospital Complex.

Medical personnel, including doctors, nurses, and medical technicians, who have applied for these homes, will benefit.

“Before the end of this year, those 150 plus who applied for young professionals, that we must have them prequalified and have the bank approve their loans.

“So, by the end of the first quarter of next year, they can have and move in to the young professional homes right here in Region 10,” he said.

This initiative is part of the 1000 homes project that President Ali had promised for the people of Linden, with several homes already constructed under this initiative at Amelia’s Ward.

Infrastructure work has already begun at the new Plantation York housing development, where the units will be constructed for the medical professionals and other young professionals.

Land clearing and other internal infrastructure works are underway.

This initiative, the president said is part of a programme aimed at ensuring healthcare workers own their own homes, thereby improving their livelihoods and creating opportunities for them to thrive.

“This is also an important part of the holistic development and holistic approach we have in enhancing the condition, enhancing the livelihood, and improving the standard of living for every category, of workers,” the head of state said.

Over the past year and a half, healthcare providers have benefitted from salary adjustments ranging from 27 to 75 per cent.

Additionally, the government has provided opportunities for healthcare workers to receive training, enabling them to offer world-class services to the public.

Currently, more than 1,500 nurses are undergoing training nationwide, and several doctors are pursuing postgraduate programmes in specialised areas.

President Ali stated that the government is working on building infrastructure to enhance capacity, aiming to train 3,000 nurses simultaneously across the country.

