Zayd’s lemonade sale raises $9 million for animal welfare

First Son Zayd Ali has raised $9 million in his second-ever lemonade sale. The funds were immediately handed over to eight animal shelters and organisations.

The event was held this afternoon on the lawns of the State House, where hundreds of people gathered to enjoy an afternoon in the sun with several planned activities for the children.

Children petting one of the animals

During the presentation ceremony, Zayd thanked everyone who supported the sale.

“This is my lemonade stand and I really need money for the animals…thank you to everyone that supported,” the first son said with encouragement from his mother.

First Son Zayd Ali (right) poses with one of the patrons at the lemonade sale (Natasha Alli Photo)

First Lady Arya Ali also spoke to those who had gathered for the presentation.

“I must commend our supporters, we have raised an amount of nine million dollars. We have eight animal organisations, so it worked out well, and we are willing to give each one of them a million dollars,” she said.

The animal welfare organisations will also receive cat and dog chow along with bags of rice to help support their cause.

“Today I am elated. I am so proud of Zayd. I’m so proud of everyone that came out today, and yes, we gave a voice to the voiceless,” Mrs Ali said.

She also encouraged the beneficiaries to continue the good work they have been doing.

“Continue to do the tremendous work you are doing, I know it’s not an easy job, but I want to say thank you, and you are doing amazing. You know you have my support 100%,” the first lady added.

People gathered to purchase lemonade at Zayd’s lemonade sale (Tourism Guyana Photo)

The organisations that received a million dollars each were Hope for Animals, Tails of Hope, Rosewood Foundation, Ravina’s Rescue, Paws for Cause, Pawsome Oasis Inc., Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Furball and Friends Foundation Inc.

“It is a very good initiative, especially for me. I am glad for it, because Linden has a lot of strays and this donation will help me to offset some of the spray and neuter expenses…I am grateful for the opportunity,” said Anita Narine of Furball and Friends Foundation Inc. from Linden, as she spoke with DPI.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) also spoke with some of the patrons at the event who were happy to support such a worthy cause.

“It is a great idea of his because I didn’t think anyone had come up with something like this, which is good…the timing, doing it is great because school is closed and the kids could get to come out and take part in whatever activities. There are a lot of activities going on here too, which is good,” said Natasha Alli, who came out with her family.

First Lady Arya Ali interacting with a customer

Aasfa Mohabir also attended the event with her son.

“I think it is a fabulous initiative by the first son of Guyana, and all proceeds, as you know, go to helping animals. I think that’s a phenomenal initiative because pets mean so much to kids, and I am happy to be here and support and drink some lemonade,” she told DPI.

