$1.4B expended to upgrade roads, bridges in Region Seven

The township of Bartica and surrounding communities in Region Seven are currently undergoing significant road infrastructure developments totalling $1.4 billion.

These infrastructural upgrades are vital to miners and residents, given Bartica’s pivotal role as one of the gateways to the hinterland.

Before and After of road upgrades in Bartica, Region Seven

Executed under the Ministry of Public Works’ Hinterland Roads Programme, the upgrades aim to improve accessibility and connectivity and stimulate economic development within the mining community.

One of the key projects underway is the rehabilitation of the Dagg Point Main Access Road by Builder First Choice Construction Company, with a budget of $152.9 million.

This project involves the construction of rigid pavement concrete spanning 380 metres, with completion currently at 50 per cent. Commencing on November 27, 2023, it is scheduled for completion by September 27, 2024.

Similarly, Kanhai’s Engineering is executing the rehabilitation of 3000 meters of roads in the Three to Four Mile area to the tune of $284.2 million.

Currently, 800 metres have been completed, representing 40% of the project. Steel and formwork are currently underway in preparation for scarification, with the project expected to conclude on November 27, 2024.

Additionally, the rehabilitation of internal roads from Mile 68 to 75 in Kaburi Village is being undertaken by Charles Ramlagan Contracting Service to the tune of $67 million. That project is 30 per cent.

Chrome Construction Inc is executing sectional repairs on a one-kilometre stretch of the One to Four Mile Road at $96.5 million, scheduled for completion by July 27, 2024.

Upgrades to Newton Road and Roxanne Road in Byderabo are valued at $103.4 million and $101.4 million, respectively, promising significant improvements to residents’ daily lives.

Contractors, C. Babolall and Jemcorp Engineering are responsible for the 250 miles of rigid pavement concrete road upgrades.

Furthermore, Howard Road in Byderabo is undergoing a major overhaul, with 150 metres being upgraded to rigid pavement concrete by K and K Enterprise for $61.8 million.

AG Mining and Construction is enhancing 16.5 kilometres of the Issano Main Access Road, slated for completion by May 27, 2024, with a budget of $91.8 million.

Pedestrian walkways and road markings on First Avenue Bartica, sections one and two, are being constructed by DD Construction and General Supplies and Michelle’s Trading, amounting to $40.7 million and $41.8 million, respectively.

Internal roads in Bartica’s sections one, two, and three are undergoing asphalt upgrades by Kanhai’s Engineering, B and S Contracting Service, and Day Clean Shop Supply and Service, totalling $178.6 million.

ART Supplies and General Construction and S and A Investment are upgrading Fourth and Seventh Avenue to rigid pavement concrete at costs of $25.3 million and $24.9 million, respectively.

MAM Trading is undertaking the upgrade of Mora Point Main Access Road to an asphalt road, with works valued at $494 million initiated on November 27, 2023.

Additionally, G and F Construction and Furniture Supplies are executing concrete works on the Agatsah Main Access Bridge, with an allocated budget of $49 million.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades in Bartica, Region Seven Ongoing infrastructure upgrades in Bartica, Region Seven Ongoing infrastructure upgrades in Bartica, Region Seven

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

