Diamond to Craig four-lane road to be completed by year-end

The construction of the four-lane highway from Diamond to Craig on the East Bank of Demerara is set to be completed by the end of this year, offering much-needed relief from traffic congestion for commuters and residents alike.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal

In November 2023, some $11 billion in contracts were awarded for the project.

The works are divided into 12 lots, encompassing the construction of 4.6 kilometres of asphaltic concrete roads, over 30 reinforced concrete bridges, and the installation of two roundabouts to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

The highway serves as an extension of the existing highway along the East Bank corridor, stretching from Mandela Avenue to Great Diamond.

Other crucial projects include the extension of the four-lane road at Eccles Landfill Road from the Windsor Estate junction to the East Bank public road, as well as widening and enhancement works on Red Road, Providence (Massy Road); Windsor Estate Road, and Greenfield Road.

Minister Croal also mentioned the continuation of the extensive road network from Craig to Land of Canaan, which is presently in the tendering stage.

“[We] are therefore envisaging that we [will be] starting work this year. It is a lot of work ahead…That is a massive project too,” he asserted.

Ongoing works on the four-lane road from Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig)

Meanwhile, plans are underway to extend the highway from Land of Canaan to Soesdyke.

These crucial road projects promise increased accessibility, connectivity, and socio-economic opportunities for both residents and business owners.

With an investment of some $25.2 billion, over 23 kilometres of concrete roads and asphaltic highways have been completed since the government assumed office in August 2020. Among these projects include the Eccles to Great Diamond Interlink road, Mandela Avenue to Eccles four-lane highway, Heroes Highway (Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway), Great Diamond extension four-lane road, and the Eccles Industrial Road.

