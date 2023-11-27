$11B contract awarded for Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam four-lane road

-works to commence shortly

The government has awarded contracts totalling $11 billion for the continuation of the new East Bank Demerara four-lane highway from Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam, Craig.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Friday, that contractors are currently in the process of collecting their Mobilisation Advance, and works will commence shortly.

An aerial view of the East Bank Demerara

The minister stated that the $11 billion earmarked for the project includes two contracts for major revetment works at Buzz Bee Dam. These works are critical to the road construction.

The first phase of the East Bank Demerara four-lane highway was the $2.6 billion Mandela Avenue to Eccles Road, which was commissioned in April 2022.

The second phase of the road was extended from the Eccles Dumpsite Road all the way to Diamond to the tune of $13.3 billion.

The project is divided into 12 lots and includes the construction of more than 30 reinforced concrete bridges, 8.6 kilometres of reinforced concrete highway road, and two roundabouts.

In September this year, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali commissioned the Eccles/Haags Bosch roundabout which connects the already completed Eccles thoroughfare to the Mandela Avenue Highway.

Additionally, Minister Croal stated that the Eccles Industrial Road, which is connected to the roundabout, will extend from the Winsor Estate junction all the way to the East Bank Public Road.

“As you know, that road is in a bad state…We are currently signing contracts for those and the mobilisation will be paid in the coming weeks and works for that will commence even before Christmas,” he said.

The Eccles Industrial Road is one of the main connectivity points for the Ogle, East Coast Demerara to East Bank Demerara roads which are being executed through the Ministry of Public Works.

