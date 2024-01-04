Govt completed over 23km of highways with $25B – Minister Croal

The government has completed over 23 kilometres of concrete and asphaltic highways since it took office in August 2020, with an estimated investment of $25.2 billion.

The projects include Eccles to Great Diamond interlink road, Mandela Avenue to Eccles four-lane highway, Heroes Highway (Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane road), Great Diamond Extension four-lane road, and the Eccles Industrial Road.

The recently commissioned ‘Heroes Highway”

During a media conference on Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal said in addition to the completed projects, construction works are ongoing on two critical highways including the four-lane thoroughfare from Schoonord, West Bank Demerara to Crane, West Coast of Demerara, and Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam, Craig.

The combined length of the highways currently under construction is 13.6 kilometres, with an estimated cost of $22.2 billion.

“Overall, on completed highways and current highways under infrastructure, we have investments of over $47.4 billion,” Minister Croal stated.

He explained that the East Bank highway will ultimately extend from Buzz Bee Dam, Craig to Land of Canaan, and from Land of Canaan to Soesdyke. The project is in the design phase.

When completed, these projects will further enhance the connectivity and accessibility for residents and businesses along the East Bank corridor, as well as the West Coast and West Bank Demerara.

The undertakings are also in keeping with the PPP/C manifesto promises of expanding main roads and other essential infrastructure to accommodate population growth and traffic.

