$96M road completed at Parika

Repaving works on the $96 million Naamryck Backdam Road in Parika, Region Three have been completed, meeting both the standards of the Ministry of Public Works and residents.

The project commenced following comprehensive inspections led by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill after numerous complaints from residents regarding the inferior quality of the initial paving works.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages the contractor and residents of the community

In response to these concerns, contractor Extreme Construction Inc. was immediately directed to repave the road, with a Wednesday, April 15 deadline.

Despite initial setbacks, including delays and concerns regarding asphalt quality, the paving works were successfully executed ahead of schedule on April 13.

The contractor applied a two-inch layer of high-quality asphalt to overlay the existing surface, to enhance the road’s longevity and durability.

Shoulder works are planned to follow once the asphalt has sufficiently cured, ensuring the integrity of the newly paved surface during subsequent construction activities.

Additionally, each household along the route may get a concrete pathway leading to their homes once the ministry sorts out the paperwork and negotiates market prices.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the ministry to enhance convenience for residents.

Responding further to community needs, modifications to speed humps have been implemented to facilitate smoother passage, particularly for farmers transporting produce along the route.

The project underscores the PPP/C Government’s commitment to responsive governance and tangible efforts to empower communities nationwide, through the construction of essential infrastructure that meets regulatory standards, as well as exceeds the expectations of those it serves.

