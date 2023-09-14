$103 million set aside to construct Kuru Kuru main access road

Some 1000 meters of the road leading to the Kuru Kuru primary school is set to be constructed to improve the lives of persons living there.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill met with residents of the community on Thursday where he informed them that $103 million has been set aside for these works.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, met with residents at Kuru Kuru on Thursday

“While we put the 1000 meters under construction, we will have to do some rehabilitation to the other section, which will not be under full construction. This would mean we have to put in some loam, put in some crusher run, and have it compacted,” the minister said.

He added that residents can expect immediate work to begin, as the contractors have been instructed to mobilise the equipment and materials.

Minister Edghill assured that the government will continue to work with residents to resolve their issues and bring development to every community.

“As citizens, you have the right to say what your concerns are. We are a government that listens, and the fact that we have engaged you this afternoon and gotten your blessings on how to proceed, we expect that there will be full cooperation once the contractors come in to start the work,” he assured.

