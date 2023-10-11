120 Region Five residents benefit from govt’s eyecare programme

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Tuesday continued its transformative eyecare programme at Bush Lot, Region Five to bring improved vision to persons who cannot access eyecare.

Conceived by Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud, the initiative has touched the lives of thousands of Guyanese, promoting a brighter and clearer future.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindyha Persaud, and beneficiaries of the programme

A total of 120 residents spanning different age groups were the beneficiaries of the visionary project this time around. Thousands have benefited in the recent past.

Trendon Peters, a first-time user of a spectacle, said “I think it will assist me a lot, since I work in the field it will assist me greatly. I think it is a good initiative because I know a lot of persons that need glasses but due to the finance, they cannot afford. So, I think this is a good initiative.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindyha Persaud, and beneficiaries of the programme

Rihanna Matabadal, another first-time wearer of spectacles, shared that before the intervention she was struggling to make out words. She said had suffered from migraines due to the sunlight and brightly lit areas.

Matabadal said “I cannot afford to buy a spectacle right now. I am thankful for the little help that the government gives to every one of the citizens that need glasses in Guyana.”

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindyha Persaud, and beneficiaries of the programme

Another resident, Melissa Adolph said she welcomes the much needed assistance.

“I think it is a very good thing because a lot of people cannot afford to get glasses at the moment so I think it is very beneficial for everyone.”

Additionally, Jamal Johstan, another first-time user, said he capitalised on the programme which he knows will help him to see better.

“I feel good because at least what they have done here is a pleasure to my heart that I can get to see and read and understand good,” Johstan stated.

Children with their new spectacles

Another resident, Rudolph Johnson said he is spared the additional expense of buying his spectacles because of the initiative.

“It is a great initiative because to be honest with you, I don’t have the money to go and look for glasses. I am very much grateful for what is happening here.”

Children with their new spectacles

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud partnered with several optometrists from reputable eyewear services including Courts Optical and Miracle Optical to carry out eye tests and provide spectacles to residents of the community. Persons interested in receiving eyewear can do so by providing the Difficult Circumstances Unit (DCU), with a quotation from a reputable eyeglass store that liaises with the ministry.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

