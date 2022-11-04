137 tractors and trailers distributed to Amerindian communities

– part of govt’s efforts to achieving food security in the hinterland

Some 137 tractors and trailers have been distributed by the government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to Amerindian communities across the country, as the government advances its food security agenda in the hinterland.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh made the disclosure Thursday when he addressed Amerindian leaders at the conclusion of a leadership training programme at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh addressing Amerindian Leaders on Thursday

Dr Singh said every village must have a viable economy. He said the hinterland has a comparative advantage in agriculture, which is why the government has been distributing equipment for agricultural activities.

“We have already distributed almost a hundred if not more tractors and trailers and I know many of you come from villages that have received a brand-new tractor and trailer with implements, plough, harrow and other implements have already been distributed so far,” Minister Singh revealed.

The senior minister told those gathered that ‘malnutrition’ must be a thing of the past and every single village must enjoy food security by producing food to meet their domestic and export needs.

“If you produce cassava, you produce enough cassava to meet your domestic requirements and you produce enough cassava to sell beyond your village or to produce agro-processing products, cassava bread, cassareep, or other cassava derivatives.”

Amerindian Leaders gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre

The leaders were urged to work collaboratively to achieve food security in their communities. They were told to also capitalise on arts and craft and other economic activities. “If not you, then who? We want to see the arts and crafts of our Amerindian villages adorning shelves, adorning desks, adorning study corners, adorning mantle pieces around the world….and they can be yours.”

The government is working towards achieving food security countrywide as it works together with other Caribbean countries to reduce the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

