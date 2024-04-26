Over 190 families squatting at East Coast, East Bank relocated this year

The government has relocated over 190 families who were squatting in the Success Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, and the riverbank along the East Bank of Demerara this year.

“Currently, we are dealing with the relocation of the persons on the East Bank River Dam…and for that, we are about 60 per cent complete in the relocation of those persons. And so, we have provided the lands on the East Bank which are in a prime location,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal stated.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal speaking at the ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive on Wednesday

The minister spoke of the achievements at the ministry’s ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), Liliendaal, on Wednesday.

Since 2021, the ministry has been engaging about 291 squatters on the sea dam at Herstelling, Farm, Covent Garden, Prospect, Diamond, Grove, and Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara.

Back in January, 30 families who were squatting along the Seadam on the East Bank corridor received the keys to their new homes in Great Diamond.

Beneficiary, Indranie Gafoor received her new home in Great Diamond in January

“We had the issue at Success. I am happy to say that that is now something of the past. We have addressed the Success squatting area,” the housing and water minister underscored.

The move has seen the families’ standard of living improve significantly, as they now have better access to necessities.

The government has been diligently addressing squatting issues in multiple areas through targeted measures, Minister Croal reassured and made it clear that new squatting areas will not be recognised.

Some of the homes in Great Diamond which were handed over to the beneficiaries

Last month, 167 persons who were squatting in Amelia’s Ward Phase Four signed their agreements of sale for the processing of their certificates of title.

According to residents there, the ownership documents provide stability for their families, as well as other opportunities, allowing them to apply for loans from financial institutions for home expansion or to start an entrepreneurial venture.

The administration is actively working to acquire lands in Region Ten to regularise several areas such as Coomacka, Silver Hill, and West Watooka.

The mission by the government to deliver some 50,000 house lots by 2025 is well on track.

