15 bridge contracts awarded to advance Schoonord to Parika highway project

Contracts to build 15 bridges have been awarded as part of the $15.1 billion Schoonard to Parika Four-Lane Highway project, one of the country’s largest infrastructure undertakings.

Aimed at boosting connectivity and easing congestion along the West Demerara corridor, the project requires the construction of a connector bridge at Canal Number One, which will serve as a key access point for the advancement of the new highway.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspects the connector bridge currently under construction at Canal Number One

The bridge will facilitate the movement of heavy-duty equipment and materials for the construction of the 15 additional bridges.

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, conducted a site inspection of the project, accompanied by engineers and officials from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA).

He noted that the bridge’s design is currently being reviewed following concerns raised about water flow in the area.

“The design is what we are reviewing because NDIA has expressed concerns about water flow, and that is why we came to see what their concerns are,” the minister explained.

This process improves design, cuts down errors, and saves resources by spotting issues early. Importantly, it ensures the bridge lasts long enough to fulfil its purpose.

In addition to significantly improving travel time, the Schoonord to Parika Highway will stimulate economic growth and open up employment opportunities for citizens.

Connector bridge under construction at Canal No. One, Region Three

Beyond these immediate benefits, it will be a catalyst for regional development, unlocking large tracts of land for residential, commercial, and tourism ventures. The initial section of the project, stretching from Schoonord to Crane, is already open to vehicular traffic. The next phase will extend the four-lane highway to Parika.