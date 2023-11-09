150 households in Baracara receive solar panels

A total of 150 households in Baracara, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) received solar panel systems, in keeping with a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a recent outreach in the village.

Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, who handed over the panels, reiterated the government’s mandate to ensure every Guyanese benefit from equal opportunities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over solar panels to residents of Baracara, Region Six

“The same opportunities that are available to the people on the coast must also be available to the people on the rivers and the people who live in the hinterland. Every citizen of Guyana is entitled to prosper and as a country, we want to ensure that everybody prospers.”

Further, the minister said the distribution of the 16o-watt panels should not be viewed as a “hand out” but as “a gift from the Government of Guyana but now in your possession.”

The panels were made readily available for residents with the assistance of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) which falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Added to the solar panel each resident received two LED lights, a fan, and a control box that consists of two charging ports.

The panels are structured to provide electricity or receive power if there is little sun even in rainy weather.

Development in the village is set to continue, with the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport committing to upgrading the community ground.

Minister Edghill also highlighted the positive impact this will have on students, teachers and their academic pursuits, as well as the safety of residents in the area.

“When we talk, we deliver, when we make promises, we fulfill, and that is the big difference between the People’s Progressive Party and any other,” Minister Edghill said.

