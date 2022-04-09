150 more fire hydrants to be installed soon

Government is intensifying its efforts to build the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service to effectively respond to fire calls.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham on Thursday disclosed that an additional 150 fire hydrants will be installed across the country, soon. This is in addition to the 151 that have already been set up around Georgetown.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham

“We are manufacturing another 150 hydrants which we intend to stretch out throughout the country to help us in firefighting once we get those connections going,” the fire chief stated.

Wickham said mapping exercises are ongoing to install the hydrants in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and 10.

Budget 2022 has allotted $100 million for the installation of fire hydrants around the country to ensure there is adequate water supply in the event of a fire.

Additionally, Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, M.P, reported a 22 percent reduction in fires in 2021. Minister Benn said government will continue to invest in various avenues to further reduce the incidences of fire.

One of the working fire hydrants in the city

This, he said, will be done by distributing 3,000 free smoke detectors and fireballs to homeowners and businesses this year.

Fireballs are a revolutionary self-activating device designed to extinguish fires, providing a much-needed additional line of defence.

Since taking office, government has heavily invested in building the capacity of the Guyana Fire Service. Some of the investments include the acquisition of fire tenders and other firefighting equipment, along with training and establishment of fire stations in hinterland regions.