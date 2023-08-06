16 persons living with disabilities complete basic computer training

Some sixteen persons living with disabilities (PWDs) have completed the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s basic computer skills course.

This is the first training session undertaken at the recently commissioned Learning Lab, a training facility catered specifically for PWDs, at Mahaica, on the East Coast Demerara.

Persons Living with Disabilities receiving basic computer skills training at the Learning Lab

The initiative also speaks to the PPP/C Government’s effort to provide PWDs with the necessary tools to be independent, encompassing the administration’s manifesto commitment to providing equal opportunities for every citizen across Guyana.

After this course, Job Access with Speech (JAWS) for the visually impaired will commence from August 7 to 11, and garment construction from August 21 to 25.

A similar classroom size consisting of 15 to 18 participants will be maintained to ensure the unique requirements of persons living with disabilities are met, providing them with personalised attention.

Additional programmes to come on stream include adult literacy and numeracy, which aims to reintegrate PWDs into society. It has a duration of eight days.

Meanwhile, the ministry is exploring two other programmes including sustainable agriculture and audio and visual editing.

These programmes will be rolled out in every region once there is a cohort of 10 – 15 persons.

In keeping with the government’s manifesto promise, over 300 persons living with disabilities were trained over the past 12 months and are committed to creating equal opportunities, resources, and a nurturing environment to foster growth and empowerment.

Persons interested in registering for the programme must be 16 years and older, living with a disability, and passionate about learning.

Interested persons can contact the ministry at 259-3559 or pwdlearninglab@mhsss.gov.gy Transportation and snacks will be provided for the participants.

