$200,000 grant per child every year – President Ali announces

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that each child will receive $200,000 yearly in support from the PPP/C government.

Speaking at the PPP/C rally in Lethem on Sunday, the president revealed that $100,000 will be the transportation grant that his administration has been speaking about, while the Because We Care grant will be increased by 100 per cent to $100,000 per child.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents at a public rally in Lethem, Region Nine, on Sunday

The president said this will amount to a mammoth $40 billion per year. Currently, approximately $10 billion is transferred to children as an education grant.

Fired up by an electric crowd, the president assured that $200,000 is the minimum that each child will receive. He pledged that once the economy performs, that amount will increase.

The Because We Care cash grant is currently $50,000 per child in public and private schools. There is also a $5,000 uniform grant, which brings the total currently to $55,000 per child every year.